MPD: Madison woman in critical condition after west Madison crash

A west Madison crash over the weekend left a 57-year-old woman fighting for her life and landed the other driver in jail, accused of driving under the influence, the Madison Police Department reported.

Tuesday’s MPD incident report indicated Alisha McCann was heading down Mineral Point Road around 10:20 a.m. Sunday when she ran a red light at the Gammon Road intersection and crashed into a northbound SUV.

According to MPD, the SUV’s driver, whose name was not released, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

McCann, 30, was arrested on counts of causing injury by impaired use of a motor vehicle, violating a red light, inattentive driving, and operating while revoked and booked into the Dane County jail. The crash remains under investigation.