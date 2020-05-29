MPD: Man fired gun to "blow off steam" during argument with family

A Madison man is behind bars after he told police he fired a gun to "blow off steam" during an argument with a family member.

According to an incident report from Madison police, concerned neighbors called 911 after hearing a gunshot in the 1000 block of Wheeler Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A responding police officer in the area then spotted a vehicle driving away, and soon pulled the car over.

The man driving the car, Tyreece A. Ostrowsky, 21, told officers that he had fired the gun during the argument.

Ostrowsky was arrested with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.