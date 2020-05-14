MPD: Man accidentally fires gun into neighbor's apartment unit

A Madison man has found himself in jail after police say he accidentally fired a gun into his neighbor's apartment unit, sparking a 'shots fired' investigation by officers and concerning neighbors in the city's downtown.

The Madison Police Department says officers were called to an apartment in the 400 block of W. Wilson Street after a report of a shot being fired.

Officers then found the initial 911 caller, who told them that the shot had actually been fired in an adjacent apartment unit.

Police soon located the resident of that unit, who told them that he had accidentally fired the gun while "manipulating the firearm," according to a MPD incident report.

The suspect has been booked into the jail based on charges stemming from this investigation, police say. No injuries were reported.

Patrol officers were assisted in this investigation by the City of Madison Detectives and the Violent Crimes Unit.