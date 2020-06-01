MPD: Man accidentally shoots himself in leg during overnight clashes in Madison

An intoxicated man accidentally shot himself in the leg near a downtown parking ramp while people protested and looted overnight, says Madison police.

They said Anthony Krohn was with three friends walking with him near the Fairchild and Doty Street parking ramp when he shot himself.

They responded to the parking ramp around 2:10 a.m. Monday. A tourniquet was applied and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police believe the 36-year-old was a part of the protests and looting occurring in the downtown area.

Krohn was arrested for a felon in possession of a firearm and intoxicated use of a firearm.