A 43-year-old man is in jail after police say he pulled a knife on people at an East Towne Mall bus stop.

Officers responded to the bus stop at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

They say Walter Euring took out a knife and asked what people had in their bags.

He allegedly ran away as police were called and was found in the area.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed, carrying a concealed knife, and bail jumping.