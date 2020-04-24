MPD: Man arrested after throwing hatchet at dog that walked on his yard

Madison police said they arrested a man after he allegedly threw a hatchet near a woman and her dog after the dog walked onto his yard.

Police said a woman was walking her dog Thursday, around 6:15 p.m., in the 1200 block of Mound Street when her dog walked onto a yard to sniff some wood shavings.

A man seated on a porch of the residence yelled at the woman to get her dog off the lawn, according to police. He then tossed a hatchet, which landed a foot away from the animal.

The woman yelled, "Dude, you almost hit my dog!" She left the area and called police.

Madison police officers located the man and arrested him for second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.