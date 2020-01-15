MPD: Man arrested after woman struck with handgun

A man has been arrested in connection to a battery case from December of last year in Madison.

Robert L. Avery, age 27 of Madison, was taken into custody on a probation hold Wednesday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

A Madison woman suffered facial injuries after being struck with a handgun on December 16 at 11:30 p.m. while she was outside in the 2000 block of Winnebago Street. The victim needed stitches and lost a tooth in the battery.

The MPD Central District detectives utilized surveillance images to identify Avery.

The case detective has probable cause to arrest Avery for substantial battery, felon in possession of a firearm and armed robbery as the victim told the detective she was also robbed.