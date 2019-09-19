MPD: Man arrested for shooting gun during argument

Madison police said they arrested a shooting suspect during a traffic stop on County Highway CV early Thursday morning.

Police took 23-year-old Cameron Braun of Madison into custody for second degree reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct while armed.

Police said they received a report of gunfire in the 500 block of Northport Drive. A woman with whom Braun has had a relationship told police he fired his handgun while they were arguing. She said the weapon was aimed at the ground when Braun pulled the trigger.

When she called police, the suspect drove away. Police pulled him over on County Highway CV just before 4 a.m.