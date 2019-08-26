MPD: Man arrested for 'upskirting' women at east-side grocery store

Madison police said they arrested a person for allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of women wearing skirts at an east-side grocery store.

According to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's Blog, MPD was called to Woodman's on Milwaukee Street around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The report said Woodman's Loss Prevention observed a 41-year-old man approaching women wearing skirts and taking inappropriate photos with his cell phone.

The man was arrested for invasion of privacy - upskirting and transported to jail.