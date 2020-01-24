MPD: Man asks for help, tries to lure women into alleys

Madison police arrested a homeless man early Wednesday morning after he reportedly asked several women for help and then followed them.

The latest case occurred early Wednesday morning when Duane Addison allegedly approached a 21-year-old on University Avenue around 1:50 a.m. and said his car was broken down.

The woman told investigators Addison wanted her to follow him into the Hawthorne Court alley.

Police say Addison has tried to ask for help in a couple other situations in the downtown area. In one case, the 44-year-old Addison told the woman he needed assistance with his grandchild. Each time, the women walked away and Addison followed them.

Addison allegedly claimed he was only panhandling.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct