A man was assaulted and mugged in downtown Madison Sunday morning, according to Madison police.

Madison police said the 26-year-old victim said he was pushed down from behind and kicked by three assailants while walking on East Main Street near South Butler Street just after 1 a.m.

The robbers took his wallet and AirPods, according to police.

The victim could not give a description of the attackers. Police are checking area surveillance cameras for potential leads.