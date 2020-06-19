MPD: Man attacked in Madison's Peace Park while trying to return lost phone

A Good Samaritan was reportedly trying to return a lost phone Thursday evening when he was attacked by a group of people he thought may have lost it.

"He was trying to do the right thing, and only wished to turn the phone over to its rightful owner," Madison Police Dept. spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

According to MOD's incident report, the 37-year-old discovered the phone while walking through Peace Park, in the 400 block of State St., picked it up, and went on his way to go shopping.

On his way back through the park, we went up to a group of men to see if the phone was theirs. He asked them to describe it, but when they couldn't, they still demanded he hand it over.

After the victim refused, they knocked him to the ground and attacked him, the report indicated.

Investigators have already discovered surveillance cameras that captured the scene and are now trying to identify the suspects, DeSpain said.