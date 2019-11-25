MPD: Man attacks woman in downtown Madison in attempted robbery

Madison police are looking for a man who pushed a woman to the ground in downtown Madison Saturday night, in an attempt to rob her.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was walking in the 400 block of West Gilman Street around 6:30 p.m. when the man pushed her down. He ran her pockets while saying, "Do you have any money?" The victim repeated several times that she did not, and to leave her alone.

Police said the man ran off, and the victim went home to call police. She suffered a bruised cheek and knees.

Madison police said they will review surveillance cameras to try to find images of the suspect.