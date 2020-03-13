MPD: Man beaten after allegedly checking out attacker’s girlfriend

A Madison man was attacked inside a downtown bar after he allegedly was checking out another man’s girlfriend, says Madison police.

Police were called to the bar on the 300 block of North Henry Street around 1 a.m.

The 27-year-old told police a man, whom he slightly knows, thought he was "making eyes" at the man’s girlfriend.

He was then punched from behind and beaten by several of the man’s friends, says police. They all left before police arrived.

The victim had a chipped tooth, a cut ear, and swollen nose.