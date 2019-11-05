MPD: Man declares "I'm the president" as he tries pulling woman from her home

"I'm the president, come with me," a 40-year-old man loudly proclaimed as he tried to pull a woman out of her Madison apartment Monday evening, according to the Madison Police Dept.

The 67-year-old victim told investigators she was terrified that the man may hurt her.

According to police, the woman heard him yelling outside her home, on Golden Copper Lane, around 7:30 p.m. He then grabbed her wrist, trying to get her out of the apartment.

The man, whose name was not released, reportedly continued making incoherent statements and spat at officers struggling to calm him down and get him under control. He was eventually taken to a local hospital.

MPD says they expect to arrest him for battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting//obstructing once he is released.