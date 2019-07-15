MPD: Man displays weapon at Walgreens store

A man displayed a handgun at a Walgreens at 606 S. Whitney Way on Friday night.

Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, said the man and his friend were looking at JUUL pods in the store when the suspect said the prices were too high.

According to DeSpain, the man grabbed the handle of a handgun he had in the waistband of his pants and said, "I'm a blicky this place up." Employees thought the man was threatening to shoot up their store.

The man never pulled the gun out, and the suspect and his friend left after others saw the weapon. Police are looking at surveillance video to identify a suspect.

DeSpain said the suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s with a brown ponytail. He was wearing a red hoodie with a gray hood, blue jeans and black shoes.