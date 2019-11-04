MPD: Man driving stolen car crashes on Beltline Saturday night

Madison police said a man was recklessly driving a stolen car Saturday night before crashing it on the Beltline.

Several callers told police the driver -- later identified as 38-year-old Tomas Barajas of Madison -- was weaving in and out of traffic on the West Beltline, traveling around 80 miles per hour.

Police said Barajas lost control near Todd Drive, striking a guardrail and sending the car across all westbound lanes. It hit the center median, rolled over and came to a rest on its roof.

An MPD officer had just gotten off her shift, and was heading home when the crash happened. She and a retired City of Madison firefighter provided emergency first aid to the injured driver.

Police said several bottles of beer were found inside the crashed car. Barajas, who smelled of alcohol, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He faces several criminal charges upon his release from the hospital.

Barajas was cited for unsafe lane deviation and operating while revoked. Police said there is probable cause to arrest him for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and felony bail jumping. Other tentative charges are likely.

The stolen car Barajas was driving was taken from a North Sherman Avenue home earlier on Saturday. According to police, the owner said her home had been burglarized on Wednesday, and the key fob to the car was stolen.