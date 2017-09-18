MPD: Man falls asleep while driving, causes crash

By NBC15 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2017 at 3:35 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)----A Verona man was cited after a crash in Madison on Sunday.

According to the Madison Police Department, the 24-year-old was driving southbound on S. Park Street around 5:30 p.m. when his car crossed into the northbound lanes. The car then took out a road sign, traveled over the sidewalk, and went down an embankment. It then went airborne over some railroad tracks before it struck a railroad control box. Thousands of dollars in damage was done to the unit.

Police said a passenger in another car told them the 24-year-old appeared to fall asleep while he was driving. After the crash, the passenger went to give him first aid. Paramedics arrived and gave him Naloxone before taking him to the hospital. He suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for 3rd offense of operating while impaired, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and operating while revoked.

Drug paraphernalia was found inside the car.

