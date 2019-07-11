MPD: Man fires gun in home, thought someone was breaking in

Madison police said a man fired multiple shots Thursday morning because he thought someone was breaking into his southwest-side home.

According to officials, the man called police around 7 a.m. to say he shot his firearm in his home on Naylor Circle, near South High Point Road.

The investigation showed no signs of entry into the man's home. Police said there are no injuries, but several rounds were located inside the home and a neighbor's house had minor property damage.

Police said the man is cooperating.

