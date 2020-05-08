MPD: Man hijacks landscaping truck, calls officers to 'kill him' until being tased

Police took a man to the hospital for evaluation after he allegedly hijacked a landscaping truck, wrecked it and was eventually tased by officers as he called them "to shoot him."

The Madison Police Department says the incident began Thursday afternoon when the man, who had been "acting wildly and causing disturbances," jumped into a landscaping truck on Parkside Drive. The landscaping crew was working nearby.

The suspect started the engine and, with a trailer attached to the truck, drove around a parking lot, onto a lawn and over some new trees until breaking the trailer by driving over a median, police day.

A landscaping worker then jumped into the truck through a window and was able to remove the keys from the ignition.

Police say that's when the suspect got out of the truck and starting yelling at the worker "to kill him," according to an incident report from MPD.

When police officers arrived, the man called them to kill him. The 30-year-old suspect struggled with the officers until he was tased and taken into custody, according to the police department.

The suspect's identify was not released. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.