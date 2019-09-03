MPD: Man naked or with thin suit breaks into college student's apartment

A man either naked or wearing a thin suit broke into a Madison apartment and scared a frightened college student Tuesday, police say.

Madison police say it happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 300 block of North Bassett Street.

Police added they do not know if it is connected to a similar incident in which a naked man broke into a man’s apartment and stole his wallet over the weekend.

In the incident on Tuesday, police say the female student, age 20, called 911 after the stranger entered her bedroom. The victim screamed, police say, but the intruder did not say a word.

When officers arrived, the man had already left. At this time it appears the man broke in through a housemate’s window.

The suspect is described as just over 6 feet tall, with bald or shaved head, athletic build and appeared tan.

