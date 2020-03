A man was pepper sprayed, punched, and robbed Saturday afternoon while he was walking on East Towne Boulevard, says police.

The 34-year-old told police a woman jumped out of a dark green van and pepper sprayed him around Noon. He said a man also got out and punched him.

Police said the robbers took his backpack, which included a wallet and cell phone.

The victim said the robbers believed he had stolen something from them, got back into the van, and drove off.