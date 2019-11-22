MPD: Man points gun at woman at Park Street bus stop

Madison police are searching for a man who pointed a handgun at a woman at a bus stop on Park Street Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was in the 900 block of Park Street around 3 p.m. when the man, who reeked of alcohol and called her by the wrong name, wanted her to come with him to "hang out." The victim said he also offered her money to do so.

When she told him the name he was using was not her name, the man walked away, police said.

The victim said the suspect was a black man, 6' tall, with bloodshot blue eyes, wearing a black puffy jacket and a green and yellow scarf.