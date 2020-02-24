MPD: Man posing as water utility worker let into home, items stolen

Several items and cash were stolen from an East Side home after a man posing as a Madison Water Utility worker was let inside, says police.

A couple said said they allowed him into their home on Meredithe Avenue on Saturday morning. He had a walkie-talkie and wore a construction-style vest over a t-shirt.

Police said he told the couple he needed to check their water for green dye and proceeded to check the kitchen and downstairs water. The couple said they were with him the entire time, and the man was speaking to someone over the walkie-talkie.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the couple later found items stolen from their bedroom. They described the man as being 25-30 years old, with a slender build and dark complexion.

Police said anyone who works for the Madison Water Utility would wear an official ID on a lanyard and be wearing jackets and shirts with Madison Water Utility written on them.