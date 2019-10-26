Man reportedly shot outside Madison bar

A man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday morning in Madison.

Police received a report of possible shots fired near the Club Lamark on the 1500 block of North Stoughton Road at 12:45 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

A disturbance inside the establishment continued outside near the parking lot, where it was then reported one man was shooting at another.

A 36-year-old man then showed up at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound about 15 minutes after the initial call to police, according to the department.

This victim said he was shot outside of Club LaMark and driven to the hospital by a friend.

Police are currently looking for a suspect who is believed to be a man with dreadlocks and armed with a handgun.

Officers are interviewing multiple people and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this shooting or the suspect in this incident please contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.