MPD: Man shot in "random incident" on city's east side

Madison police are investigating after a man was shot in a "random incident" on Milwaukee Street Tuesday afternoon.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday. There they found a man shot.

He was brought to a local hospital, where he is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the incident seems random. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about the incident, Madison police ask you to contact them.