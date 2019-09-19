MPD: Man who died in Mineral Point Rd. crash had heroin, prescription pills in his car

Madison police said the man who died in a three-car crash on Mineral Point Road on Wednesday had suspected heroin and prescription pills in his car. He was in his 30's and from McFarland.

Police said it will be up to the Dane County Medical Examiner to release the cause and manner of death, as well as the name of the man who died.

While police are still investigating the crash, they said the investigation so far indicates there were two SUVs side-by-side in double turn lanes going from outbound Mineral Point Road onto Commerce Drive. The suspect driver was inbound on Mineral Point Road, when he ran a red light and collided with one of the turning SUVs. That SUV was then pushed into the second SUV.

According to police, there were two people in one SUV and a solo driver in the other. The solo driver and the passenger in the other SUV were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

The driver who ran the red light was pronounced dead at the scene.