MPD: Massage therapist charged with sexual contact without consent

A Sun Prairie massage therapist has been tentatively charged with fourth degree sexual contact without consent, Madison police report.

Jarrod J. Huffman, 39, was booked and released from Dane County Jail Tuesday morning.

The arrest follows a Madison police investigation into an incident at a message therapy business in the 6700 block of Odana Road.

Police say a woman reported that a massage therapist there touched her in a sexual way without consent on Aug. 5.

A Madison police detective developed probable cause to arrest Huffman, and indicated the owner of the massage therapy business has been very cooperative with police.

Huffman has denied the woman's allegations.

