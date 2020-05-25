MPD: Mazomanie man arrested after being seen dancing around his vehicle

A Mazomanie man was arrested late Sunday morning at a Madison convenience store after people reportedly saw him dancing around his car and yelling at customers.

According to the Madison Police Department, its officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the Citgo gas station, 4810 E. Washington Ave., where they found Christopher D. Joles.

Officers say 31-year-old Joles was showing signs of being impaired.

Joles allegedly refused a field sobriety test. He was then arrested and booked into the Dane County jail on a count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired – 6th offense.

