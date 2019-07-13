MPD: Missing man from Ohio may be in Madison

An Ohio man reported missing earlier in July is believed to be in Madison, according to the Madison Police Department.

The 32-year-old, Alexander Ippolito, was reported missing in the state of Ohio earlier in July.

Ippoltio is believed to have arrived in Madison as early as July 6 in the Langdon Street area and his vehicle was located around James Madison Park on July 10, according to the department.

Ippolito is thought to still be in the Madison area, likely downtown. There is no information that he is a danger to others, according to the department.

Please contact the Dane County 911 Center or City of Madison Police Department if you have information to his location.