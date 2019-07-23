MPD: More than a dozen guns stolen in home burglary

Madison police said more than a dozen guns may be missing from a home on Madison's north side.

Police said the son of a Sherman Avenue homeowner believes the guns were stolen from the home while his father was out of town.

The son stopped by the home to take the trash out on Monday afternoon and discovered the home had been burglarized, with the gun cases targeted by an intruder.

The father could not immediately be reached, and police said the number of firearms stolen was the son's best estimate.