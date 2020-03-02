MPD: Music video shoot sparks armed robbery scare

Two men claim they were only shooting a music video when people started calling police believing a Madison convenience store was about to be robbed, according to the Madison Police Department.

The “frightened witnesses” told police they saw a man with a gun enter the Stop and Shop, in the 500 block of State St., on Friday evening, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

He explained the man, who was with others at the time, had tucked the weapon in his coat before going into the convenience store and the callers thought he was going to rob it. The store manager reportedly had no idea what was going on either. He told investigators that he never gave them permission to shoot a video.

Responding officers were able to determine the gun, as well as one that another individual had, were fake, DeSpain continued. The officers also found ski masks, some phony $100 bills and video equipment.

The two men who had the fake guns were arrested for disorderly conduct and cited for unlawful use of facsimile firearms, MPD said.

