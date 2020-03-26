MPD: Neighbor alive after four people smash car into home, escape on foot

A neighbor is lucky to be alive after a Chevy Impala smashed into his house and watched as four people jumped from the vehicle and took off on foot, Madison police say.

A Madison Police Department incident report recounts the incident, in which the homeowner happened to be in the bedroom when the car crashed into the home, located in the 4500 block of Jade Lane just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses then watched in disbelief as four people jumped from the Impala and made their escape. Officers reported from the scene that a loaded handgun was discovered in the car.

Police say the car had recently been reported as being stolen from Allied Drive.