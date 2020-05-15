MPD: Neighbor mistakes teen swinging shovel against apt. building for gunshots

A neighbor was startled Thursday evening after she mistook what she thought were gunshots for a teen swinging a garden shovel against the door of her apartment building.

The Madison Police Department says as soon as the resident of East Karstens Drive in Madison realized what was happening, the teen had shattered several of the apartment building's windows.

Several stunned neighbors came out to confront the teen, but he ran away on foot.

Madison police officers eventually caught up to him, and the 16-year-old told them that he is visiting from Chicago and got into a fight with the person he had been staying with, who lives in the now-damaged apartment building.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of criminal damage to property, police say.

