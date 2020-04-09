MPD: Teens break into neighbor's car while she brings in groceries

A Madison neighbor was in disbelief after she returned to her car to find all of the doors open, electronics missing and four or five teens running down her drive way.

She had just returned from the grocery store and briefly went inside, leaving her car doors unlocked for a couple of minutes, police say.

Residents all along the street started to call 911, showing Madison police officers how the young men sprinted through backyards to get away, in the 6200 block of Hammersley Road just before 5 p.n. Wednesday.

Officers eventually chased down one of the suspects, a 12 year old, near Raymond Road and Leland Drive. He was cited for being party to the crime of theft, and was released to a parent.

Just before the incident on Hammersley Road, Madison police officers were informed about a group of young men peering into windows of homes in the area of Gladstone Drive and Tucson Trail. Police say their descriptions were similar to those involved in the other incident.