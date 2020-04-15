MPD: Neighbor scares off teen burglar after finding him in open garage

A Madison neighbor called police after she discovered a teen in her open garage Tuesday afternoon and yelled at the young burglar, scaring him off.

The Madison Police Department reports that the teen then ran off into a stolen blue 2014 Dodge Dart and, with other teens in a stolen black Audi A4, drove off at speeds of around "100 miles per hour," according to an incident report from MPD.

Concerned neighbors in the block of Colony Drive, where Tuesday's attempted burglary happened, told MPD officers that one of the stolen cars had in fact driven onto one of their lawns. They added to officers that the pack of teens seemed to be connected to a stolen Jeep, which they left behind on nearby Acadia Court.

Just before Tuesday's incident, neighbors on Meadow Mist Road called police about teens in the area checking car door handles, with some of them driving a blue Dodge Dart - the same model of car involved in the Colony Drive incident.

Officers have tentatively identified one teen, whose image was captured on home security as someone they have arrested in the past for stealing cars. He is currently listed as a runaway, according to Madison police.