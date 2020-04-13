MPD: Neighbors call 911 after drunk siblings fire handgun into ground 'for practice'

About a dozen concerned neighbors called 911 last weekend after police say a brother and sister, both allegedly intoxicated, fired rounds from a handgun into the ground, in order to practice in case they needed it for protection.

The Madison Police Department reports that the concerned neighbors dialed 911 after wearing gunshots along Browning Road, on the city's north side, around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers eventually concluded that the two siblings had been standing on a deck behind a home, firing the rounds into the ground.

The duo insisted to police officers that they were firing the gun for practice, in case they needed it for protection.

Franklin J. Landaverde, age 38, and Rosario E. Landaverde, age 28, were arrested for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon – while intoxicated, according to police.