MPD: Neighbors hear gunshots and watch as speeding SUV crashes into parked car

Madison police is investigating after neighbors reporting hearing several gunshots and watching a speeding SUV crash into a parked car Friday afternoon.

Police say the shots were heard in the area of the 2700 block of McDivitt Road around 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses tell officers that after the SUV crashed into the parked car, it continued to speed away from where the shots were fired.

Other witnesses reported seeing a man run away from the scene through backyards.

In an update later that Friday, police reported that seven shell cases had been found in the area of the shots fired incident.

There were no initial reports of injuries.