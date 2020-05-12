MPD: Observant neighbors help in rounding up young suspects

A pair of teenage boys and two twelve-year-old girls simply couldn’t get away from Madison Police Department on Monday evening – not with all the witnesses pointing officers in the directions they went.

The suspects reportedly cut through yards on more than a dozen streets, but good Samaritans kept spotting them and letting police know where they were headed.

According to the Madison Police Department, the whole situation started around 6:40 p.m. when a homeowner saw an SUV stopped on Iris Lane and didn’t think anyone in the vehicle getting out of it, including the one in the driver’s seat, was old enough to be behind the wheel.

The homeowner contact police, who were able to confirm the SUV had been stolen during an April burglary on Norman Lane, MPD’s incident report said.

When officers and a K-9 unit responded, several witnesses lent a helping hand with a pointing finger.

Fifteen streets worth of searching later, according to MPD’s report, officers rounded up the 14-year-old driver and his three passengers. The driver was booked for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, while the other three face counts related to being passengers in a stolen vehicle. None of their names were released.

