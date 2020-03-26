MPD: Officer saves man's life after shooting himself with sawed-off shotgun

A Stoughton man owes his life to a Madison police officer after the 24-year-old accidentally shot himself in the arm with a sawed-off shotgun, police say.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department says the victim was handling a sawed-off gunshot at a friend's apartment on MacArthur Road when the gun discharged.

A Madison police office responded to the incident. The officer first applied a tourniquet to the victim's arm, and then used gauze and pressure to stop the bleeding.

The officer was successful in his life-saving efforts until an ambulance arrived and then brought the victim to the hospital.

But the 24-year-old victim isn't out of the hen house yet.

"When he is released from a hospital, he will be facing tentative charges of endangering safety by reckless use of a weapon, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun," according to Madison police.