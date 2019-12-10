MPD: "Out of control" man threatens Metro riders, makes wild claims during arrest

A 50-year-old man was "out of control" and making many wild claims when he was arrested late Monday night for allegedly threatening two people on a Madison Metro bus.

According to the Madison Police Department's incident report, Tyson Christian claimed he killed drug kingpins in Honduras and was a member of U.S. Army Special Forces during the 1980's. That part of the story fell through and the Madison man eventually admitted he made it up, police say, when the arresting officer started asking him specific questions about the Green Berets.

While being transported to the Dane Co. Jail, he started screaming at the officer and stated he was "Hell's Kitchen." Pointing out that Hell's Kitchen is a TV show "with a chef who gets mad at cooks," the officer asked if the suspect meant to say he was a Hell's Angel, to which Christian reportedly replied that he didn't know what the officer was talking about.

Christian had been arrested atround 10:15 p.m. at Metro's East Transfer Point, 102 West Corporate Dr., after allegedly threatening two other passengers. MPD did not say how he was threatening the pair.

Christian was booked into the Dane Co. Jail on a single count of disorderly conduct.