MPD: Pair of Check n’ Go attempted robberies likely connected

Two Check n’ Go attempted robberies from Friday evening are likely connected, Madison police say.

Detectives said the first happened after 6 p.m. at the Check n’ go on Zeier Road. Employees said they saw two masked men were seen crouching outside and one of them hit a panic button. Both men left the area.

Police said about 40 minutes later, two masked men entered another Check n’ Go on Grand Canyon Drive. An employee said one of them was armed with a handgun and demanded money. Once again, a panic button was hit, and the men left empty-handed.

