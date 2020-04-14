MPD: Residents stop burglars trying to get into their home

Madison police said two residents caught would-be burglars trying to get into their home on the city's west side early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Hidden Cave Drive, one of the residents heard a noise at the back door, and saw two suspects trying to open the door. Another resident in the home yelled at the suspects, and they took off running towards a vehicle parked nearby.

The suspects were described as only younger males, and that there were at least two suspects.

Officers checked the area and did not locate any suspects or the vehicle.