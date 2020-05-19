MPD: Road rage driver pretends to shoot gun, flips the bird at confused couple

A road rage incident left a Madison couple confused and rattled after they say a driver gave them the finger and pointed an object at them, pretending it to be a gun.

Madison police said in an incident report Tuesday that the couple "had no clue" why the man was acting that way towards him.

The couple adds that at one point the man appeared to be recording them on his cell phone.

Using traffic cameras, police located images of the man's blue Monte Carlo, and are now trying to find him.