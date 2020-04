A man wearing a bandana on his face and surgical gloves made off with cash from a Dollar Tree register over the weekend, says Madison Police.

The store on Thierer Road was robbed around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the man used his shoulder o bump a clerk away from an open cash register saying it was a “hold up.”

He allegedly grabbed cash from the register and ran from the store. Police said no weapon was seen during the robbery.