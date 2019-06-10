MPD: Roommates accused of stabbing man inside downtown apartment

Two Madison men were arrested early Sunday morning following a stabbing inside their apartment at Hub Madison.

One roommate said the 21-year-old victim put him in a headlock and punched him multiple times in the face, and that is when he armed himself with a knife around 2:30 a.m. The victim had a knife wound to his stomach and other cuts on his hand following the disturbance in the suspects’ apartment.

Madison Police said the roommates never called the police to help the injured man. He was found by private security, bleeding profusely, when he stumbled out of an apartment building elevator.

19-year-old Stace Yaeger was arrested for first degree reckless endangerment while armed and possession of drug paraphernalia.

18-year-old Alexander Xistris was taken into custody as well. While he was booked into the Dane Co. jail, no charges were ever filed against him.

Both Madison Police Department and University of Wisconsin Police Department officers responded to the scene.