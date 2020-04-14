MPD: SUV and boat trailer stolen from driveway over the weekend

Madison police said an SUV and boat trailer was stolen from a home on the city's west side over the weekend.

A Camelot Drive homeowner called police Saturday morning after his 2019 Lincoln Navigator was stolen from his driveway overnight. Madison police said a pontoon boat trailer was attached to the SUV.

As the thieves drove off with the SUV, they also took out the victim's mailbox.

The victim was able to track the SUV, and officers found it, without the trailer, parked in a lot in the 7500 block of Carrington Drive. The trailer was recovered on Monday in the 500 block of Presidential Lane.

Officers said a witness saw several teens get out of the SUV on Carrington Drive and into another SUV.

Inside the car, Madison police said they found items stolen from a car that had been parked on Crag Avenue overnight, a package stolen from a home on Oak Valley Drive, an open condom wrapper and fake eyelashes. The SUV also smelled heavily of marijuana smoke.

The victim said he planned to have the SUV professionally cleaned.