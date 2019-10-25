MPD searching for armed suspects after robbery

Madison police are looking for two suspects armed with handguns after a robbery Friday night.

Two suspects entered the Preplayed store at 7610 Mineral Point Rd. with handguns and demanded money at 8:58 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Both registers were emptied by the suspects of an unknown amount of cash. The suspects fled on foot and were last seen running west from the store.

Police attempted a K9 track that ended on the 7900 block of Tree Lane. Three employees and two customers were on scene at the time of this robbery but no one was physically injured, according to the department.

The suspects were described as two men, ranging in height between 5 feet and 10 inches, and 6 feet tall. Both were wearing black hoodies and half-masks. The two were armed with handguns.

If you have any information about this robbery or the suspects please contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.