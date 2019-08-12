MPD: Several people nearly hit by a bullet in Northport Drive apartment

Madison police said several people were nearly hit by a bullet that was fired through a patio door on Madison's north side Saturday morning.

According to police, several people, including adults, teenagers, and a one-year-old child, were sleeping inside an apartment in the 500 block of Northport Drive when the bullet came through the patio door just after 4 a.m.

Police said it nearly struck a couple of teens sleeping in the living room.

The bullet ended up lodged in a wall, but had it gone through the wall, it could have struck a woman and the young child as they slept in a bedroom.

Investigators found two shell casings in a Northport Drive traffic lane. They do not believe anyone in the apartment was specifically targeted.