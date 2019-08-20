MPD: Shots fired at car with 2 adults, 1 child inside in targeted incident

A Sun Prairie woman said someone shot at the car she was in with another adult and a young child on Monday night.

Police said the 20-year-old woman said she was driving with a male friend and his child around 8 p.m. on International Lane near Anderson Street, when someone in a white car fired three shots at them.

The victim thought one bullet put a hole in a tire of the car that her friend was driving, according to police.

The driver did not wish to provide officers with detailed information.

MPD said detectives believe this was a targeted act of gun violence, and likely connected to an earlier gun call. In that case, a witness reported seeing someone in a car pointing a handgun at a man who was standing on Packers Avenue, near International Lane, around 8:15 a.m. Monday.